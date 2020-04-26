Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. In the 64th episode PM Modi said that India’s fight against coronavirus is people-driven and he thanked all for their support in combating the virus.

“All the citizens are fighting the war against Covid-19 in their own way. You can also join the fight as Covid warrior by logging in to covidwarriors.gov.in”, said PM Modi.

Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bwPKfiXOYC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020

Strict laws have been introduced to ensure action against those attacking the health workers. Health staff including, doctors, nurses, paramedics are the frontline fighters in this war against COVID-19. Hence such a step was necessary for their protection, said Prime Minister.

“In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school among others,” said PM Modi. Talking about exporting medicines to different countries amid pandemic, PM said, “Nobody will blame India if the country don’t export medicines to other countries. But we have extended help to countries abroad after ensuring adequate supplies in India.”

“Due to COVID-19, masks are becoming a part of our lives. It doesn’t mean that all of those who are wearing are sick. Masks will become a new symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said, “I commend the State Governments for their proactive role in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. Also, people are getting aware about the harmful effects of spitting in public. Such habits should go now.”

In his last Mann Ki Baat on March 29, just days after he announced the first phase of the lockdown, he had apologised for the inconvenience caused to people by the unprecedented decision which he said had to be taken as “there was no other way to wage a war against corona”. “Nobody likes to take such strong measures but it is the only option, seeing other countries and learning that the disease must be dealt with at the beginning before it becomes incurable,” he said.

Referring to the mass migration of labourers and daily wagers from the country’s urban centres to their rural hometowns, he said, “We should be more sensitive towards the poor. Our humanity lies in the fact that we should feed the poor first in this time of difficulty. India can do this. This is our culture.” However, he assured that the steps taken were for actually for the safety of the citizens. “This lockdown is for your own protection,” he said. “Those who are breaking the law are actually playing with their lives,” he added.