Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, on Friday urged Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand to “come together and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to effectively combat the COVID pandemic in this war against Covid-19”.

Jagan Reddy’s comment came after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted a tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hemant Soren had tweeted, “आज आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फोन किया। उन्होंने सिर्फ अपने मन की बात की। बेहतर होता यदि वो काम की बात करते और काम की बात सुनते। (Today honourable Prime Minister called me. He shared only his own views (Mann Ki Baat). It would have been better if he would have talked something fruitful and listened to my views as well.)

Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his response, tweeted, “Dear @HemantSorenJMM, I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter what ever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation. In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic.”

Interestingly, within a few days, a CBI court is to hear a case seeking cancellation of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bail in connection with alleged irregularities in a land allotment case dating back when his father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The timing of the tweet was pointed out by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Odisha, Saptagiri Ulaka.

Mr Soren was “unhappy” as he was not allowed to speak about his concerns and it was only the Prime Minister who talked, a report by news agency PTI said, quoting official sources.

