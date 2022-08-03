Mann gives nod to reduce PPSC members from 10 to 5

As an austerity measure, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved reduction of members of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) from existing ten to five.

Giving details, the CM said at present there are ten members, salaries, perks and other emoluments of these ten members are putting an undue burden on the state exchequer. The reduction is being done to make the functioning of the Commission cost effective.

The CM said keeping in view these issues it has been decided that the existing number of these members will be halved. He said that this will streamline the working of the Commission on one hand and will help in saving a lot of taxpayers money on the other. Mann said that with this decision the state government is expected to save a lot of money being spent on these members.

The CM said the official notification for this will be issued once the number of existing members comes to five after the completion of term of few members. He said that the state government is committed to ensure judicious use of every single penny of the taxpayers money.

Mann said that the money thus saved will be utilised for the welfare of the people of state, adding that in the coming days more such decisions will be taken in larger public interest.