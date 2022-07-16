Chandigarh, 16 July — Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday, announced that around 51 lakh households will get zero electricity bill from September in keeping with the decision of the state government to provide 600 units of free power per billing cycle to people.

Giving details of the scheme, the CM said, fulfilling its major promise, the state government has decided to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle in the state with effect from 1 July, 2022.

He said all the domestic consumers in the state will be eligible to get zero bills if their consumption is upto 600 units in every billing cycle.

Mann said that this decision has been implemented from 1 July, hence the households who will consume less than 600 units of power in the billing cycle of July and August will not have to pay even a single penny for their electricity consumption.

The CM said the bill of this month payable in the month of September will be zero for these consumers. He said around 51 lakh households across the state will benefit from this pro-people initiative as they will not have to pay anything for their power usage.

Mann said it is a huge relief to these domestic consumers who have to hitherto shell out huge money every month in form of power tariff.

Asserting the Aam Aadmi Party delivers the promises made, the CM said his government is committed to fulfilling every promise made to the people of Punjab. He said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of Punjab by making it a front runner state in the country. Mann reiterated that no stone is left unturned for progress of state and prosperity of its people.