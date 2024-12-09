Manipur violence: SC seeks report on buildings burnt, looted, trespassed

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report in a sealed cover from the Manipur government on properties/buildings burnt, partially burnt, looted, trespassed and encroached upon, along with details of the names and addresses of owners and who are occupying the same at the moment.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the report of the state government shall also indicate the steps taken by it to ensure that the persons who have trespassed are proceeded against as per law.

The court also asked the state government to respond to the issue of the release of funds for temporary and permanent housing as flagged by the Justice Gita Mittal Committee.

Advertisement

The court posted the matter for hearing after January 20 next year. The top court seized the cases relating to the violence in Manipur between Meitei and Kuki communities.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are largely Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023. Violence has gripped the entire state since then and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.