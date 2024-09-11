Manipur tension persists but situation under control; Curfew and Internet shutdown continue

A day after clashes between students and security forces during a protest march to Raj Bhavan, the situation in Imphal, Manipur, remains tense but controlled as of Wednesday.

Curfew, imposed across the city on Tuesday, remains in effect, while additional security forces have been deployed to maintain order. Police are conducting frequent patrols to prevent any further unrest in the state capital.

Violence erupted on Tuesday when students attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan, demanding the removal of the state police chief and security advisor to the Manipur government.

Security forces responded with tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to a confrontation in which more than 55 students were reportedly injured.

In response to the escalating protests, the Manipur government has suspended internet services to curb the spread of unrest.