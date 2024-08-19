Manipur Security Forces Seize Significant Cache of Arms and Ammunition

In a bid to strengthen security in Manipur, security forces carried out comprehensive search and area domination operations across vulnerable and fringe areas of both the hill and valley districts.

These operations, designed to suppress militant activities, led to the significant recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

In Thoubal district, a series of searches in the Uyok Ching Leirongthel Pitra area uncovered a diverse range of weaponry and explosives.

Among the items seized were a 9mm submachine gun with a magazine, a 12-bore single barrel gun, a 9mm pistol, a .32 pistol, two tube launchers, two MK III A2 grenades, two detonators, six HE-36 hand grenades, three arming rings, one Chinese hand grenade, 65 live rounds of ammunition, five tear smoke shells, one stun grenade, a helmet BP Patka, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie with a charger.

Notably, weeks back in Mission Veng, Kangpokpi district, security forces recovered a 7.62mm self-loading rifle (SLR) with a magazine, a bolt action rifle, two 12-inch single bore barrel guns, six live rounds of ammunition, ten fired cases, and two HE-36 hand grenades, though these grenades were missing detonators.This operation comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions and insurgent activities in the region.

The joint operation, conducted by the Indian Army and Manipur Police, resulted in the seizure of one M1 carbine rifle with two magazines, 336 live rounds of ammunition, 61 empty cases of AK rifle ammunition, two empty cases of 8 mm ammunition, nine empty cases of INSAS rifle ammunition, two live rounds of INSAS ammunition, and one live round of SLR ammunition.

Additionally, the forces recovered 81 empty cases of 12-bore ammunition, three live rounds of 12-bore ammunition, one empty case of pump-action ammunition, a bulletproof jacket, a bag containing medicine and civilian clothes, and two firecrackers.

The ambush, which occurred in Mongbung village in Jiribam, was reportedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, reflecting the ongoing conflict between various ethnic groups in Manipur. This incident resulted in injuries to a Sub-Inspector of the Manipur Police, a commando of the state forces, and a CRPF personnel.

Manipur has been experiencing heightened ethnic violence and insurgent activities, with various militant groups operating in the region.

The state has seen clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to significant casualties and displacement of civilians.