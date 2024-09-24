Manipur Police uncover cache of rocket-propelled grenades and ammunition in Bishnupur

In a significant breakthrough, Manipur police uncovered a hidden cache of weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades and high-powered ammunition, during a search operation in the remote Machin-Mano hillock area of Bishnupur district. Acting on intelligence reports of suspicious activity, the operation was launched on Monday morning and led to the discovery of an abandoned militant camp.

The cache, which includes advanced military-grade weaponry, is believed to be linked to ongoing communal violence in the region. Among the recovered items were a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with a magazine, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shells, RPG shell chargers, High Explosive-36 hand grenades, Chinese-made hand grenades, and a WT handset marked “BAOFENG, UV-5R,” commonly used by insurgent groups for communication.

Although no arrests have been made, authorities are treating the discovery as a critical piece in their investigation into escalating tensions and armed conflicts in Manipur. The state has been embroiled in violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities, with militant factions suspected of stocking up weapons in hidden locations.

The seized arms and ammunition have been taken into police custody for forensic examination and further legal procedures. Officials are working to trace the origin of the cache and identify any potential links to insurgent groups operating in the region.

Bishnupur district has been a flashpoint in Manipur’s unrest, and this discovery heightens concerns over the increasing militarization of the conflict. Security forces have intensified operations in the area to prevent further escalation and bring those responsible to justice. As the state grapples with deep-seated communal tensions, authorities hope that this significant seizure will help curb future violence and bring a semblance of peace to the troubled region.