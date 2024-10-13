Manipur Police arrest 2 PREPAK militants for extortion amid security push

In a continued effort to curb rising criminal activities in the wake of ethnic violence, Manipur police arrested two members of the banned militant group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

The individuals, Irungbam Nganba Meitei (34) and Haobijam Sanathoi Singh (18), were apprehended in Imphal West district for their involvement in extorting local businesses on October 12. During the arrest, the police recovered two mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and a driving licence.

This operation is part of a broader crackdown on extortion, which has surged in Manipur following the ethnic unrest that began in May 2023. The state government has recently intensified security efforts, deploying 109 checkpoints across hill and valley districts and ensuring the safe movement of hundreds of vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highways 37 and 2.

In addition, the police are conducting regular area domination exercises to maintain security in vulnerable locations.