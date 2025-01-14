Manipur CM seeks armed forces veterans’ support to resolve crisis

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged veterans of the armed forces to assist in resolving the ethnic crisis and restoring peace in the violence-stricken northeastern state.

Speaking at the 9th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day at the First Battalion Manipur Rifles banquet hall on Tuesday, he emphasized the crucial role of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation and acknowledged their sacrifices.

Addressing the gathering, the CM remarked, “Armed forces personnel live a life of fitness, alertness, and preparedness for the security of the nation. Their sacrifices in the past and present should be appreciated by all of us.”

Singh also called upon veterans to join efforts to address the state’s ongoing issues, highlighting their experience and dedication. “Let us unite for the interests of the state, communities, indigenous people, and the nation. I seek your support to bring peace to the state. I will arrange a meeting soon and seek your advice. All of you have assisted earlier,” he added.

In a subsequent post on X, the CM praised state’s significant contributions to the Army. “Despite being small in population, Manipur has contributed a host of high-ranking officers in the Indian Army. Of the four Lt. Generals in the entire North East, two are from Manipur. We should take pride in the services provided for the safety and security of the nation,” he wrote.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been embroiled in a severe ethnic conflict, resulting in over 250 fatalities and thousands of people displaced from their homes. The violence stems from deep-rooted tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, exacerbated by disputes over land, tribal status, and resource allocation.

The crisis has drawn national attention, with security concerns dominating discussions at various levels of governance. Efforts to restore peace include high-level meetings, increased deployment of central forces, and ongoing dialogue with community leaders.