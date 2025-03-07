Manipur arms surrender deadline ends; security forces to launch recovery operations

The deadline for the voluntary surrender of looted and illegally held arms in Manipur ended on Thursday, March 6, with a total of 196 weapons, including sophisticated firearms, being deposited with the police, officials confirmed.

These arms, along with a substantial cache of ammunition, were surrendered in eight districts: Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

Advertisement

As the deadline expired, security forces—including the Army, Assam Rifles, and state police—are set to launch joint operations to recover the remaining looted weapons across both valley and hill districts.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi on March 1, emphasized the need to restore normalcy in the state and ensure the free movement of people and vehicles on all roads in Manipur from March 8.

The directive comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions that have gripped the state since May 3, 2023, following violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Shah also instructed authorities to expedite the completion of fencing along the Myanmar border and intensify efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating in Manipur.

These measures are part of the central government’s broader strategy to stabilize the region and prevent further violence.

During the ethnic violence that erupted last year, more than 6,000 weapons and a vast amount of ammunition were looted from police stations and security outposts. While security forces have been conducting operations to recover these arms, many remain in illegal possession.

Since the Governor’s appeal on February 20, over 967 weapons, including advanced firearms and ammunition, have been voluntarily surrendered.

In a renewed appeal on February 28, the Governor extended the deadline for surrendering arms until 4 pm on March 6, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against those who complied.

However, officials have made it clear that anyone found in possession of illegal arms after the deadline will face strict legal consequences.