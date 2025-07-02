Manesar to host first-ever two-day national conference on urban local bodies

In a first, a two-day national conference titled ‘The Strong Role of Urban Local Bodies in Constitutional Democracy and Nation Building’ is scheduled to be held on July 3 and 4 at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Gurugram district. Haryana, with its rich cultural heritage, is fully prepared to extend a grand welcome to delegates from across the country.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the conference on Thursday (July 3). Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has been consistently reviewing the preparations. Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh will also be present at the inaugural session.

Advertisement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, and Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel will grace the session. The Deputy Commissioner further informed that mayors, commissioners, and other representatives from municipal corporations across the country will participate in the conference.

Advertisement

On the first day of the conference, best practices adopted by leading Indian cities — Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Indore, Lucknow, Pune, Surat, and Visakhapatnam — will be presented.

Following this, five workshops will be held on different sub-themes, including: the role of Urban Local Bodies as the foundation of democracy; developing ideal practices and codes of conduct for council meetings; local bodies as engines of inclusive development; strengthening municipal governance through innovation hubs to improve citizens’ quality of life and public service delivery; and empowering women and preparing them for leadership roles in society and politics as builders of 21st-century India.

Kumar further stated that on Friday (July 4), the programme will include group presentations on sub-themes, an informal dialogue with the Lok Sabha Speaker, and a concluding session.

The closing session will be attended by Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya; and Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Dr Krishan Lal Middha. He said the conference will not only define the future direction of urban governance in India but also strengthen the country’s democratic and developmental journey.