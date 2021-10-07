Maneka Gandhi, son Varun Gandhi out of BJP top body

The fresh list of the BJP national executive posted today does not have the names of MP Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi.

The recent development came days after the BJP MP posted a flurry of tweets condemning the events of UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri where four farmers were reportedly mowed down by a vehicle driven by the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra that was followed by violent retaliation.

As per some sources from the party, the omission of the two leaders has been stated as a “routine exercise”.

Varun Gandhi first tweeted a viral video of a black SUV hitting the farmers from behind a day after Sunday’s horrific incident, which was circulated widely online.

He said it was enough to “shake the soul”.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

Today, tweeting what he called a “crystal clear video” of a jeep ploughing through a group of peaceful protesters from behind, the Pilibhit MP called for “accountability for the innocent blood of farmers”.