Mandaviya launches i-Drone to deliver Covid-19 vax

In a landmark event that epitomises the Government’s commitment to ‘Antyodaya’ in health, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched i-Dronei-Drone, ICMRs drone-based vaccine delivery model, sources said in the Ministry.

This is the first time in South Asia, a “Make in India’ drone has been used to transport COVID-19 vaccines, they said.

“Drones can be used in delivering important life-saving medicines, collecting blood samples in critical situations and in tough geographical areas,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The move, the Minister said will ensure making healthcare accessible to the last citizen of the country.

ICMR’s Drone Response and Outreach in North East (i-Drone) is a delivery model to make sure that life-saving vaccines reach everyone.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Nation is progressing at a great pace. Today is a historic day, which showed us how technology is making life easier and bringing social change,” the minister said.

Congratulating the people of the country on this innovative step, Mr. Mandaviya said, “This is for the first time that a “Make in India’ drone has been used in South Asia to transport COVID vaccine over an aerial distance of 15 kms in 12-15 mins from the Bishnupur district hospital to Loktak lake, Karang island in Manipur for administration at the PHC.

“The actual road distance between these locations is 26 k.m. Today, 10 beneficiaries will receive the first dose and 8 will receive the second dose at the PHC,” he said.