Mandaura village becomes a hub for rural technological innovations

The launch of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAGe) Smart Village Centre (RSVC) took place on February 14 in Mandaura village, Sonipat, marking a transformative moment in rural technological advancement.

The RSVC Mandaura was inaugurated by Prof Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, alongside key implementation partners including Commodore Sridhar Kotra, Founder of the Modern Village Foundation, and DP Goel, Chairman of the Chaalis Gaon Vikas Parishad.

Both partners have played pivotal roles in turning this visionary initiative into reality.

Speaking at inauguration of RSVC Mandaura, Prof. Sood said the RuTAGe Smart Village Centre (RSVC) is a pivotal step towards bridging the gap between rural needs and technological advancements, ensuring that innovation reaches the grassroots and transforms the lives of our communities.

Prof Sood also shared the concept behind the creation of RSVCs, highlighting the major challenges faced by rural communities in accessing technologies that directly address their basic needs.

These challenges include innovative solutions for animal intrusion, organic farming, and livelihood-enhancing technologies such as bead-making and bakery machinery.

The Principal Scientific Advisor emphasised the significance of ensuring that technologies reach the bottom of the pyramid, a concept championed by Prof CK Prahalad, thus creating a direct link between innovations and the market to improve rural livelihoods.

This unique center, developed under the aegis of the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, aims to integrate cutting-edge technologies with rural needs, enhancing the quality of life and empowering communities through sustainable solutions.

Their efforts in taking forward technologies such as satellite data, water monitoring kits, Internet of Things (IoT), solar power, organic fertilisers, assistive technologies, and livelihood-focused innovations to the grassroots level are a testament to the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.