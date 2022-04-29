Mandate document would decolonize Indian education system: Pradhan

Statesman News Service

New Delhi, 29 April

Mandate document addresses the much needed change – “decolonization of the Indian Education System,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while releasing the Mandate Document for the development of National Curriculum Framework today.

Pradhan released the ‘Mandate Document: Guidelines for the Development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF)’ at a function held at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the National Education Policy 2020 is the ‘Philosophy’, National Curriculum Framework is the ‘Pathway’ and the mandate document released today is the ‘Constitution’ to champion the changing demands of the 21st century and positively impact the future.

He further said that the mandate document will bring about a paradigm shift and focus on holistic development of children, emphasis on skilling, vital role of teachers, learning in mother tongue, cultural rootedness. “It is also a step towards decolonization of the Indian education system,” he added.

Terming the preparation of National Curriculum Framework a scientific and continuous process and NCF a society’s document, he suggested creating an app-based process to enable suggestions for the NCF from every citizen of our country.

While appreciating the experts, academia and intellectuals for their effort said that India’s model of education based on the NEP 2020 will act as a benchmark for emerging economies across the world.

During the launch event Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N, minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, said that the education is one and the only way to strengthen and improve the quality of living of citizens of the country or the entire world. He further said that with NEP, the real transformation has begun and our country is moving towards brighter future.

Dr. B.C Nagesh, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka while addressing the gathering said that NEP is going to play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country and the new education system will also contribute to the welfare of the world.

Dr Kasturirangan Chairperson, National Steering Committee for the National Curriculum Framework said that there is a need to bring in greater flexibility in the education system. The NCF will contribute to building an education system which can stand the dynamics of the changing times and fulfills the need of the 21st century, he added.

Central to the implementation of the transformative National Education Policy 2020 is the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) which will empower and enable outstanding teaching and learning in the country, by converting the vision of the NEP 2020 into reality in our schools and classrooms. The development of the NCF is being guided by the National Steering Committee (NSC), chaired by Dr K Kasturirangan, supported by the Mandate Group, along with the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT).

The ‘Mandate Document’ guides the development of the NCF. It is the bridge between the NEP 2020 and the NCF. The Mandate Document delineates the process of the development and the characteristics of the NCF and sets vision, principles, and approach of NEP 2020. It would also set the mechanisms for the development of a coherent and comprehensive NCF, fully leveraging the widespread consultations already under way.

Moreover, ‘Mandate Document’ would ensure the seamless integration to ensure holistic, integrated, and multi-disciplinary education. It would enable the critical linkage between the curriculum of schools with the curriculum of Teacher Education as an integral part of the transformative reforms envisioned by the NEP 2020 in the overall Teacher Education sector, thus enabling rigorous preparation, continuous professional development, and a positive working environment for the teachers