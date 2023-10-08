Man who accidentally crossed border handed over to Pakistan Army by BSF

A Pakistani National who crossed the border inadvertently, was handed over to the Pakistani Rangers on October 7, the Border Security Force said.

According to the BSF, on October 6, forward-deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, while he crossed the International Border and entered Indian territory, in the area near the village – of Gajni Wala, District – Ferozepur.

“During questioning, it came to notice that the apprehended Pak national had crossed over into Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him,” the BSF said.

After questioning the Pak national, BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest on the matter. Further on October 7 at about 12:52 pm, the apprehended Pakistan national, being an inadvertent border crosser, was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds.

