In a horrific incident of double murder and a suicide, a 42-year-old man first killed his wife in Bengaluru , then reached Kolkata and shot down his mother-in-law before killing himself with the same pistol.

Amit Agarwal, a chartered accountant and his wife Shilpi Dhandhania were married for a long time had a 10-year-old child but their relationship had problems and they were on the brink of taking a divorce, reported NDTV .

Agarwal took a flight from Bengaluru and reached Kolkata on Monday. He went to Phoolbagan area where his wife’s parents lived and after argument with his in-laws he took out a gun and shot down his mother-in-law point blank.

His father-in-law, rushed out of the house, locking it from outside and called his neighbours for help.

Police officials who reached soon on neighbour’s call and on opening the door both the son-in-law and Shilpi Dhandhania’s mother were found lying dead, with Agarwal’s body lying on bed in pool of blood with his pistol nearby.

The police recovered Agarwal’s suicide note which said that he had already killed his wife Shilpi at Bengaluru before coming to Kolkata. The police at Kolkata informed the Bengaluru Police at the incident, which was later confirmed by them.

The police is working on the case and informed that the couple’s son is safe, refraining from giving any further details.