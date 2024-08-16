Man held for hoisting Palestine’s flag in Bhopal

A Muslim man hoisted the flag of Palestine outside his shop in Bhopal on the occasion of India’s Independence Day on 15 August.

The police reached the spot after receiving a complaint and removed the flag and arrested the youth.

The incident took place in the Gautam nagar locality in the old Bhopal area.

Sources said that after people noticed the Palestinian flag, local BJP and RSS leaders including Naveen Sharma and Devendra Bhargava lodged a complaint with Gautam Nagar police station. Acting on the complaint, a police team reached the spot.

As per Gautam Nagar police station Inspector Narendra Singh Thakur, the police found the flag hoisted outside the tailoring shop of one Haneef Khan (40). The shop is located near the Geetanjali Girls College on the PGBT road.

The man had decorated his shop with balloons and flowers of saffron, white and green colours and had also hoisted an Indian Tricolour on one side of the shop. On the other side, however, he hoisted a Palestinian flag too.

The police removed the flag of Palestine and initially detained Haneef for questioning and subsequently he was arrested.