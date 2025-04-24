Man entering Pak High Commission with cake sparks outrage after Pahalgam terror attack

Amid the nationwide shock over the barbaric terror attack on tourists, leaving at least 26 dead in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, a man seen entering the Pakistan High Commission on Thursday with a cake box drew severe criticism, with people questioning the move.

In a video that was posted on social media by mediapersons deputed outside the Pakistan High Commission, a man, probably an employee of the house, was seen carrying a box of cake in his hands, dodging questions from journalists while making his way inside the building.

Protests have erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi following the attack in Pahalgam. Demonstrators, including BJP leaders, are demanding strict action against Pakistan. Controversy arose over a cake being taken into the High Commission amid the protests.

After the purported video surfaced, people were questioning if the item was part of some celebrations. The video received criticism from the netizens on social media, wherein people were seen questioning the move.

After the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, India has enacted a series of measures against its neighbouring state. The X account of the Government of Pakistan has been withheld in India, and the defence, naval, and air advisors at Delhi’s Pakistani High Commission have been asked to leave India within a week.