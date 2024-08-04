Man commits suicide in Delhi by hanging from a tree over family dispute

A man committed suicide by hanging after a quarrel with family members in the Vijay Vihar area of Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

On receiving a PCR call at the Vijay Vihar police station about a suicide in a park, a police team rushed to the spot and found a man hanging from a tree.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Ovinder, a resident of Budh Vihar.

Advertisement

The police said the unresponsive body was shifted to BSA Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the deceased had a fight with the family on Saturday night and under the influence of alcohol before hanging himself, said officials.

The dead body was handed over to the family after the postmortem as the police found no foul play in the death after necessary legal formalities.