A man was arrested by the Goa Police for allegedly posing as a minister from Uttar Pradesh and staying at a state guest house in Panaji for over 10 days by submitting fake documents, a senior Goa Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

Four other accomplices of the alleged fake minister, Sunil Singh, who were living in the guest house with him were also arrested.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about the accused after which the police took action and arrested them.

As per the reports, Singh stayed at the guest house for 12 days before being caught on Tuesday.

Singh’s cover was blown when he sought an appointment with the Chief Minister.

“As he had shown his designation as Minister of Cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government, he was also provided a personal security officer from the Goa Police,” an official said.

After his behaviour was found to be suspicious, Goa CM Pramod Sawant brought it to the notice of Goa Police.

“I asked the Crime Branch to arrest the person. He had produced forged letters and e-mails to claim that he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government,” Sawant told reporters.

The accused also met Goa Cooperation Minister Govind Gawade in the ministerial block and also discussed various issues related to the department.

“I was told that he was a state guest and a minister in the UP Cabinet. I didn’t meet him for much time. He was with me for 10 minutes,” Gawade said when asked about the meeting.

He also said that he found Singh’s behaviour a little suspicious.

“So when I went back home, I searched for information on him on the internet but could not find anyone with that name. But I couldn’t follow up the matter, as I was busy in other things,” he said.

As per the crime branch official, Singh and his aides allegedly forged official documents of the UP government. “We will be seeking help from our UP counterparts in the investigation,” he said.

As per the reports, the accused also attended a school function in Canacona taluka of South Goa district where he was invited as the chief guest during his stay in the state.