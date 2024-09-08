Man arrested for firing outside club in Shahdara

A 20-year old man was arrested while a hunt is on for the remaining three, after four people opened fire outside a club in Shahdara, Police said on Sunday.

One accused Shahrukh, resident of Ghaziabad, was apprehended while the two others were identified. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining culprits.

According to the police, they received a telephone call from a man named Umar that there was firing outside a club in the Jhilmil industrial area on September 6.

Based on the call, a team was rushed to the spot and it collected two bullets and eight empty shells from the spot. Two bullet marks on the door of the club were also taken into account during investigation.

The complainant Umar, who also works as a bouncer in the club, narrated to the cops that on the intervening night of September 5 -6, four people came and pointed pistols towards him while he was standing on the gate of the club.

He further said that somehow he managed to escape and the bullets hit the gate of the club. The accused fled from the spot after firing.

A case was registered under Arms act and an investigation has been initiated.