Mamata urges Center to convene spl Parliament session upon multi-party delegation’s return

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Party chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged the government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the return of the multi-party delegation.

“I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments – BEFORE ANYONE ELSE,” Ms Banerjee said in her WhatsApp channel.

The Union Government is in the middle of dispatching seven multi-party delegations of Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum to major world capitals including members of the UN Security Council for a diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan’s hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to mobilise global support against cross-border terrorism.

Of the seven delegation’s three have already started reaching their respective destinations.

“I am glad to see all-party delegation visiting various countries as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty, ” the Chief Minister asserted.

The Congress party has also been demanding the government to convene a special session of Parliament to hold a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire agreement reached between India and Pakistan to stop all military operations on both fronts.