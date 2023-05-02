Mamata to leave for Malda tomorrow for an administrative review meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting in Malda on Thursday. She will leave Kolkata by train tomorrow and reach Malda by evening.

On Thursday, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold the meeting in Malda as a part of a two-month long Janasamjog yatra. This is the first time when the chief minister and Trinamul national general secretary will address two separate meetings in the same the district on the same day.

Banerjee will complete his mass contact drive in north Bengal in Malda and enter south Bengal districts from Murshidabad. Thursday will be the 10th day of the rally.

A senior state government official said Miss Banerjee will review the status of various projects taken up in the district as well as the various social welfare schemes. She will review the law and order situation.

Trinamul Mahila Congress will hold a 32 hour dharna at Gandhi statue from 10 am tomorrow demanding the dues worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore which the Centre has not cleared. The dharna will be led by Chandrima Bhattacharya, president, Trinamul Mahila Congress. Other Trinamul women leaders including Dr Shashi Panja, party’s MP Mala Roy, Dr Kakoli GhoshDastidar, party’s MP Dola Sen will take part in the dharna. It will end at 6pm on Thursday.

It can be recalled that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took part in a 48-hour dharna to protest against the Centre’s step-motherly attitude in clearing the dues of West Bengal. The Centre even did not release the dues of the works engaged in 100 days work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

A team of 25 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs led by Abhishek Banerjee tried to meet the union minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh in his office to press the demand. In absence of the minister and the minister of state, the MPs submitted the charter of demands to the secretary of the ministry. But nothing has taken place yet.

Both Miss Banerjee and Abhishek have lambasted the state BJP leaders after they urged their counterpart in Delhi not to release funds to West Bengal.