The West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today met Union road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, and is said to have discussed several road and infrastructure projects which include building flyovers in Kolkata.

Following the meeting, Miss Banerjee said “We discussed issues related to road and infrastructure projects, including transport, road connectivity and manufacturing units of electric buses. We have also discussed building some flyovers in Kolkata.”

The Bengal CM added that the state chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi will be reaching Delhi on Friday and subsequently another meeting will be fixed for further discussions.

Meanwhile, Gadkari’s office tweeted: “Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji today. In the presence of officials, they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state.”

It was observed that apart from meeting key Opposition leaders for shaping a campaign to oust BJP in 2024 polls Miss Banerjee has also made a point to meet some Union ministers regarding infrastructure projects in Bengal.

Mamata had recently met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. To rule out “unnecessary speculations” calling her the next PM, Mamata said it was her first visit to the national capital after winning the Assembly polls for the third time and alone TMC cannot bring about a change in the ruling power in the Centre.

Apart from these leaders, she met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the current political situation. She will meet some more ministers and talk about several projects related to the state,” a source said. It is learnt that Banerjee will also meet the petroleum, civil aviation, railways, and industry and commerce ministers.

