Mamata Banerjee ‘most suited’ PM Opposition candidate for 2024 : Ripun Bora

Mamta Banarjee is ‘most suitable’ PM candidate from the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as she is aggressively fighting the BJP alone, says veteran TMC leader Ripun Bora.

Ripun Bora said, “I have full respect for all the opposition leaders but considering the ground reality, I have seen Mamata Banerjee is the only one fighting aggressively against Modi.” Bora further said that she is a vastly experienced Chief Minister for the last three terms. “She was a Member of Parliament seven times. Even after becoming Chief Minister, in the past one year, she has been trying without any break to unite all opposition right from KCR to Sharad Pawar to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and holding meetings to unite for one opposition front.”

“Considering all this ground reality my personal opinion is that Mamta Banerjee would be the best-suited candidate for the opposition Prime Minister candidate in 2024”, he further added.

Former Senior Congress leader Ripun had on April 17 joined TMC in Kolkata and alleged that the Congress party from grassroots to top-level was fighting among each other instead of fighting against the BJP.

