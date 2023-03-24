Mamata Banerjee meets Odisha CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a three-day personal visit to Odisha, met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday at his residence here with both the regional satraps underscoring the need for the strengthening of the country’s federal structure.

“It was a courtesy call. There was no discussion on serious political matters. Both of us stressed that the federal structure in India should remain permanent and strong,” said Patnaik while talking to media persons.

Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee also spoke on the same line saying that “we discussed about the safety and security besides democratic rights. I strongly support Naveeen ji’s statement on strengthening the federal structure.”

“Odisha and Bengal are neighbouring states which face the vagaries of nature. We share a good relationship”, Banerjee added.

Later Banerjee offered gratitude to Patnaik for allotting two acres of land for the construction of the proposed Bangla Niwas in Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath.

Banerjee refrained from commenting on the need for a political front ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls saying that “polls are still a year away.”