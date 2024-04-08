Maldivian min suspended for anti-Modi remarks, apologises after ‘disrespectful’ post on tricolour

Maldivian politician Mariyam Shiuna, who was suspended for derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, has triggered a fresh row with her social media post allegedly disrespecting the Indian national flag.

In the now-deleted post, the Maldivian leader had shared Maldivian Opposition’s campaign poster in which she had replaced the party’s logo with an image representing the Ashok Chakra that appears in the white band of the Indian national flag.

The post triggered severe backlash from Indian social media users following which Shiuna deleted her post.

Later, she clarified that it was an “unintentional mistake” and apologised for the same.

Advertisement

“I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post,” she wrote in a post on ‘X’.

Clarifying her actions, she said, “It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP ( Maldivian Democratic Party) bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused.”

Shiuna further said that “Maldives deeply values its relationship and the mutual respect we share with India” and that she will be more vigilant in the future.

Shiuna was among the three Maldivian leaders who were suspended from their posts for making derogatory remarks against Modi on social media in January this year.

Reacting to Modi’s Lakshadweep visit, Shiuna had made derogatory remarks against the PM. Her remarks triggered a massive diplomatic row with Maldivian Opposition leaders even demanding President Mohammed Muizzu’s resignation.

Without naming the ministers, the Maldivian foreign ministry had said in a statement that remarks ”against foreign leaders and high ranking individuals” did not represent the views of the Maldivian government.