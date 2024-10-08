Maldives President & First Lady visit Taj Mahal

Maldives President Dr. Mohammed Muizzu and First Lady Sajida Mohammed reached Agra on Tuesday and had a glimpse of the Mughal monument of Love – Taj Mahal. Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Yogendra Upadhyay welcomed the Foreign dignitaries at Kheria Airport in Agra.

After this the dignitaries directly reached Taj. They saw the monument and also got photography done there. There were tight security arrangements during this period. The Maldives President reached Shilpgram directly from Airport where artists performed peacock dance and Raas to make the foreign guests aware of the culture and heritage of the state.

The dignitaries after visiting Taj Mahal, left for Maldives from Kheria Airport.Yogendra Upadhyay later said that this was a historic moment to further strengthen the friendly relations between India and Maldives.

Advertisement