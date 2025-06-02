Malaysia fully supports India: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

The all-party delegation met representatives of Democratic Action Party led by Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s department (Law & Institutional Reforms) YB Tuan M Kulasegaran V Murugeson.

Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “It was a fruitful meeting. The Malaysian MPs were aware of the issue, and they are fully supporting India. Largely, it was a good discussion with the members of Parliament here.”

Member of the delegation, BJP leader Hemang Joshi, said they met MPs of the ruling party, Supreme Council ministers, and the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and told them about the Pahalgam attack and India’s response to it.

The delegation also includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation asked Malaysia and Indonesia for their support in bringing Pakistan back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.