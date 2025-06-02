Malaysia fully supports India: JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

Fitch Ratings ups India’s growth potential to 6.4 pc over next 5 years
Malaysia was fully aware of the Indo-Pak issue and fully supports supporing India, said JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading the all-party delegation to Malaysia as part of India’s efforts under Operation Sindoor to reach out to partner countries to convey India’s ‘New Normal’ against cross-border attacks and zero tolerance for terrorism.
Speaking to reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “It was a fruitful meeting. The Malaysian MPs were aware of the issue, and they are fully supporting India. Largely, it was a good discussion with the members of Parliament here.”
Member of the delegation, BJP leader Hemang Joshi, said they met MPs of the ruling party, Supreme Council ministers, and the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and told them about the Pahalgam attack and India’s response to it.
The delegation also includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.
The delegation asked Malaysia and Indonesia for their support in bringing Pakistan back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.
He said, ”We have made two requests, the first one is that we are not part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) even though India has a large Muslim population. Pakistan keeps passing resolutions against us, so we have sought support from Malaysia and Indonesia.”
The delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, which took 26 innocent lives.
