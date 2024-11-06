Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in rape case from police

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has got a clean chit in the rape case registered against him. The Onnukal Police have, on Wednesday, filed a report in the Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate’s court stating that he was not involved in the alleged crime and that he should be removed from the case related to the rape of a woman at a hotel in Dubai.

The case was registered at the Onnukal Police Station in Ernakulam against six persons including Nivin for allegedly raping a woman in Dubai on December 14 and 15 last year.

The victim had alleged she went to the hotel after being offered a role in a film. According to her, after the rape, the accused recorded her videos and threatened to release the footage. She decided to disclose the incident after several women came forward with complaints of sexual offences by actors and other people in the film industry following the revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report.

However, during the probe conducted by a team under DySP TM Varghese, it was found that Nivin was not in Dubai when the alleged incident took place. The police examined the mobile phone of Nivin, and checked his travel history including entries on his passport as part of the investigation.

The probe team found that the allegation made by the complainant against Nivin did not corroborate with evidence collected by them as part of the probe. However, there is evidence against other accused in the case, the probe team said.