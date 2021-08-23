What makes TikTok tick?

In June 2020, the Indian government decided to ban TikTok along with dozens of other Chinese apps. At the time TikTok had over 200 million users in India — some of them had found fame on the app and were left dismayed by the news. While TikTok had to give up its largest overseas market, it continues to be one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the world.

So, what is it that sets TikTok apart? Who are the people behind this seemingly simple app that has taken over the world? How does the legendary TikTok algorithm work? How much of the Chinese technology space does its developer ByteDance control?

In “Attention Factory” (Westland Business), Matthew Brennan attempts to answer these questions and more. Drawing upon interviews with current and former employees and competitors, together with extensive research, captivating anecdotes and telling infographics, Brennan has forged a narrative that is packed with original insights and analysis.

Discover how recommendation engines, content operations and good old China-style growth hacking hold the key to this company’s success. An essential read that will change not only the way we think about Chinese apps and technology but also about the Internet as a whole

Matthew Brennan is an author and internationally recognised speaker who specialises in Chinese mobile Internet technology and innovation. His opinions have featured across global media, including Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, BBC, The Financial Times and Forbes. For several years, his company China Channel has organised the largest annual WeChat digital marketing conference in China for international brands.

Brennan has delivered dozens of presentations for many prestigious companies, including Google, Tencent, Walmart, Visa, LinkedIn, Boston Consulting Group and more. Originally from London, he speaks fluent Mandarin Chinese having been based in mainland China for sixteen years.