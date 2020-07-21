Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir should be made a bridge of peace and friendship instead of a battleground between the neighbouring countries, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday reiterated its commitment to fight for restoration of special constitutional and legal status of the erstwhile state.

A resolution adopted in a meeting here the PDP reiterated its stand that 5 August 2019 was the “darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir”. The manner in which Parliament of India was misused to betray people of this erstwhile state by abrogating Article 370 and 35 A and downgrading the state into Union Territory shall always be a blot on the highest democratic institution, the resolution alleged.

The resolution added that the party has time and again reiterated that the move was a “clear constitutional and legal fraud” played not only with the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir but also with the rest of the country.

“We shall continue to represent aspirations of general masses and shall not be cower down by the measures of arms twisting, pressures and threats”, it added.

“There is no alternate to the roadmap and vision of Late Mufti Muhammad Sayed, who always advocated for peace, reconciliation and dialogue both within the state and outside”, former legislator Surinder Choudhary said, while addressing the meet.

He said that people of Jammu region are facing the brunt of this constitutional and political fraud.

“The perception in Jammu has changed within a year and even those who had initially supported the move have realised that they have been lied and cheated”, he said adding that all the orders, legislations and administrative measures taken by New Delhi post 5 August 2019 have caused a serious dent on the economic, social and political aspirations of Jammu residents.

He said Mufti Muhammad Sayed had a clear and comprehensive vision that included dialogue and reconciliation between communities, within regions, between state and rest of the country and even across the LoC.

Former MLC Firdous Tak said that the “cosmetic measures” and theatrics of peace being played by New Delhi have neither changed the reality nor the situation on ground.

“Our party is committed to the Gupkar declaration where regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir had unanimously resolved to fight abrogation of the constitutional provisions that guarantee its special status.

“We are committed to our commitment and shall continue our resolve to fight for the masses”, he said, while reminding that all parties had unanimously resolved to be united in their fight to protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever, he added.