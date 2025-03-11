Make curiosity, originality, morality, farsightedness, spontaneity part of life: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the convocation ceremony of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, and advised students to make five good things a part of their life – curiosity, originality, morality, farsightedness, and spontaneity.

The President said that curiosity keeps a person eager to gain new information. Curious people keep learning new things throughout their lives. She stated that after understanding any subject properly, one should try to do something new in that subject or any other field. Originality gives a unique identity, she added.

President Murmu told students that morality is the foundation of a meaningful life, and being a good person is more important than being a successful person. She told them that whatever opportunities they choose in their personal life or work should not be based on immediate gain but on the possibility of using their abilities and interests in a lasting way.

She added that spontaneity is a valuable quality. It has many dimensions. Avoiding pomposity or show-off is one dimension of it. Consistency in words and actions is another dimension of spontaneity. Staying connected to one’s roots is also a very important dimension of spontaneity, she said.

Stating that the convocation ceremony is an occasion of the completion of one phase in the students’ lives and the beginning of another, the President expressed confidence that all the students, through their conduct and contribution, would bring glory to this university, their families and the country.

The President was happy to note that students from almost all states and union territories are studying in the Central University of Punjab (CUP). She noted that its teaching community also reflects India’s diversity.

President Murmu said that this all-India representation is a commendable feature of this university. Such institutions are representative of the vibrant culture of our country, she added.