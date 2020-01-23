The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday flew to the Krishna Ghati along the Line of Control (LoC) where he reviewed the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of the White Knight Corps.

While interacting with the troops, the Army chief stressed the need to remain prepared for all contingencies.

This was the first visit of Gen. Naravane to the sensitive areas along the LoC after taking charge of the Army chief.

These areas were witnessing frequent mortar shelling by Pakistani troops.

He visited Headquarters of the Northern Command at Udhampur where he was briefed by Lt General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command on the prevailing situation along the LoC and also in the hinterland.

The Army Chief was appreciative of the efforts put in by Northern Command to meet the challenges posed by inimical elements.

The Army Chief, accompanied by Lt General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, visited troops on the LoC to review the prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps. He was briefed and updated by Lt General Harsha Gupta, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and commanders on the ground.

He interacted with the soldiers deployed on the LoC and lauded them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion, and high standards of professionalism.

General Naravane commended the standard operating procedures institutionalized to ensure safe-secure environment and mission readiness of the troops. He conveyed his satisfaction on the people-friendly measures undertaken in a quick timeframe.

Later in the day, General Naravane accompanied by Lt General Ranbir Singh called on Girish Chandra Murmu, Lieutenant Governor, J&K, and discussed the prevailing security situation. The Lieutenant Governor was appreciative of the synergy between the Army, other security forces and the civil administration in maintaining peaceful law and order situation.