Mahayuti govt working to empower people in Maha: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is working for the empowerment of all sections of society, claiming that its continued focus on the people has set it apart from the previous Aghadi government in the state.

In an interaction with BJP workers from Maharashtra which goes to the polls on November 20, he said the people are clearly realising the difference between the Shinde government and the previous Aghadi government.

Mr Modi claimed that the people of the state were highly satisfied with the 2.5 years’ tenure of the Mahayuti government.

“People want our government to be in power for the next five years. We have felt this across Maharashtra,” he added.

During the interaction, PM Modi also praised the tireless efforts of BJP workers, acknowledging their hard work in the run-up to the elections.

“For the past several months, all of you have been working for the biggest ‘tapasya’ of democracy tirelessly. Now the day of the election is very near. It is time for ‘siddhi’ of the ‘sadhna’ that you did all these months,” he said, stressing the importance of the upcoming days for the party’s success.

Mr Modi said the state government’s vision is to give an opportunity to everyone to progress.

”Congress knows its history. Congress formed majority governments until there was unawareness among SCs, STs, and OBCs. Therefore, Congress wants to divide the SCs, STs and OBCs to such an extent that there is no force left against the party,” he said.

He told the BJP workers that they are the strong soldiers of the BJP.

“’You directly represent Modi. People feel satisfied when they tell you about their hopes and aspirations. They feel that by talking to you, they have conveyed their sentiments to Modi. It is also my effort to know the ground reality from party workers,” he added.