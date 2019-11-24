Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and newly elected MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday went to meet NCP MLAs in the hotel where they held a meeting with the MLAs presided by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was also present in the meeting.

Later the Thackerays also went to meet Sena MLAs lodged in Hotel Lalit as well.

After the surprising events unfolded on Saturday morning, the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP had lodged their MLAs in different hotels in order to keep them safe from poaching.

Right after the NCP legislators meeting that went till late Saturday evening, the MLAs who were in support of Sharad Pawar were boarded in a bus and lodged in Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai. While the Sena MLAs were lodged in Hotel Lalit earlier in the day itself.

As per the news agency ANI sources, Uddhav Thackeray said to MLAs, “Do not worry, this relationship will go long, our alliance will go a long way.”

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule tweeted a photo with Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut along with NCP leader Rohit Pawar. Aaditya Thackeray retweeted her post with a caption, “Earlier today. All together for Maharashtra’s #MahaStrength.”

NCP leader Nawab Malik also claimed to have 50 MLAs intact in the state. “50 MLAs are with us but not everyone is at the hotel, four MLAs who are kept somewhere by BJP people, are in constant touch with us and will definitely come back.”

One of the NCP MLA among those who went with Ajit Pawar but came back to Sharad Pawar campaign, Dilip Bankar said, “I have always been with Pawar Saab (Sharad Pawar). I met him and told him that my child was ill, I had to go to Nashik, so I couldn’t come to the meeting yesterday. We are supporting NCP and not BJP.”

After meeting NCP legislators, Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray went straight to meet Sena’s MLA who are lodged in Hotel Lalit, Mumbai.