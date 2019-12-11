The Maharashtra BJP state core committee meeting held late on Tuesday night to discuss annoyance in some party leaders after losing power battle against Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in the state. It is likely to ‘expel’ those who are found guilty of working against the party’s interests in any manner, a top party leader said.

The meeting attended by bigwigs like state party President Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar, several former ministers, and other prominent leaders also discussed the party strategy during the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature where it will be sitting in the opposition for the first time.

Former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the meeting also decided to speak with the leaders like Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde – who are both sulking for various reasons since the past few weeks, making the BJP jittery.

Mungantiwar said that Khadse had submitted some evidences pertaining to people who had allegedly acted against the party’s interests in the last assembly polls, which would be addressed and such persons found guilty could face ‘expulsion’.

It may be recalled that last week, Khadse had met Munde and later claimed before the media that some persons had worked against the party’s candidates like Rohini Khadse and (Pankaja) Munde, who lost the assembly elections in October.

While Khadse said he is not a member of the core committee nor was invited for it, Munde remained absent after informing the party leadership, and also kept away from a regional meeting held in Aurangabad on Monday.

Earlier, last month Munde removed BJP from her Twitter bio and even asked for on “eight to ten days to communicate” with herself after losing the Beed seat during elections from her cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP. Clearing the air of her leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on December 3 said that she has no plans to quit the party.

Vinod Tawde called on Munde and had detailed discussions with her on December 3 at her official residence.

Tawde after his meeting with Pankaja told that she was disturbed after seeing the media reactions to her Facebook post. He also told that she has no issue with the party and she will convey the rest on December 12, the birth anniversary of her father and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde.