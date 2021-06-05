The Maharashtra government has decided to initiate a five-phased unlock from Monday. It will start with 18 of the state’s 36 districts.

The call to action was taken after detailed discussions over a week by the state Disaster Management Unit with all other concerned departments and stakeholders.

The 18 districts where the unlock will kick in are: Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha, and Yavatmal districts.

The general public will be able to commute in suburban local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

The state has been divided into 48 units as per districts and municipal corporations, and five levels, depending on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds.

Meanwhile, districts with a positivity rate of 5 percent or less and occupancy of hospital beds is less than 25 percent will come under Level 1. For these districts, all activities will continue normally including transport, shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, cultural events, sports, industries, government, and private offices, construction activities, weddings, and funerals, as in the past.

India on Saturday logged 1,20,529 new Covid infections in 24 hours, the lowest since April 7. During the same time span, 3,380 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

The fatalities witnessed a spike, crossing 3,000 mark on Saturday once again after recording over 2,000 deaths in the last two days.

On April 7, India recorded 1,26,789 cases. On June 1, India had reported 1,27,510 cases, lowest since April 8.

(With IANS inputs)