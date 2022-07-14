Maharashtra slashes petrol rate by Rs 5, diesel with Rs 3

In a major relief from spiraling fuel prices, the newly formed Maharashtra government has slashed VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre respectively.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, after a cabinet meeting announced that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer but will lead to reducing the inflation,.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the move to cut petrol-diesel rates was in tune with the new government’s commitment to public welfare and would directly benefit the masses.

“After the reduction in the petrol-diesel prices by the Centre a few months ago, some state governments had extended similar reliefs, and now it has been given even in Maharashtra,” added Shinde.