Maharashtra reports two Covid-linked deaths, govt urges citizens not to panic

Maharashtra has reported two Covid-related deaths since January this year, the state health department has said, adding that the two were patients with comorbidities.

The department, late Tuesday night, stated that both deaths were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person). One of the deceased had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia seizure, while the other was a cancer patient.

Advertisement

According to the health department, a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur. Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals.

Advertisement

“A spike in Covid-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries,” said the health department release.

“Covid is a disease caused by a virus. Currently, the ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) survey is going on in Maharashtra for Covid. In that survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after testing positive, Covid cases are currently rare in the state. Mild symptoms are being found in Covid patients. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the health department. Therefore, the public is urged not to panic,” said the release.

Earlier, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said, “Covid-19 is now considered an endemic and an ongoing health problem. As the virus has become established at the community level, cases are now sporadic and very rare.

In recent days, the number of Covid cases has been increasing in Singapore, Hong Kong, East Asia and other countries. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department is constantly monitoring the spread of Covid to keep it under control. “The number of patients has been very low from January to April. Some patients have been seen since May; however, the BMC administration is appealing to the citizens not to panic in this regard,” said the release.

According to BMC, treatment and guidance facilities are available in the civic hospitals, including Seven Hills Hospital with 20 beds (MICU), 20 beds for children and pregnant women and 60 general beds. Also, Kasturba Hospital has 2 intensive care (ICU) beds and a special ward of 10 beds with a provision to increase the capacity immediately.

“Common symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, cough (dry or with phlegm), sore or achy throat, fatigue, body aches, and headache. Symptoms may also include a runny nose and a loss of taste or smell. These symptoms can often be similar to those of a common cold and can vary from person to person. In severe cases, difficulty in breathing is a major warning sign,” said the BMC advisory.

The BMC further said that Covid-19 can be prevented by taking proper precautions. Especially patients with serious illnesses and low immunity, e.g., cancer, the elderly, diabetes, high blood pressure, and liver disease, should take proper precautions. BMC has urged the citizens to consult a municipal clinic, hospital, or family doctor if they find symptoms like fever, cough (dry or with phlegm), sore or achy throat, fatigue, body aches, and headache.

The Corporation has also appealed to the citizens to wear a mask in public if found with symptoms, keep a distance from others, wash hands frequently with soap and water and follow a proper diet and take rest.