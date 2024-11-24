‘Maharashtra not happy’: Sanjay Raut questions Mahayuti’s landslide victory in assembly polls

Expressing disappointment over the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, on Sunday, emphasised the resilience of his party workers.

Commenting on the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide victory, securing 235 seats, Raut hinted at possible irregularities and claimed that the people of the state were not celebrating the results. “We are not disappointed; we are fighters. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray also experienced victories and defeats in his life,” Raut said.

He claimed that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti’s overwhelming success, there were no signs of public celebration. “The people of Maharashtra are sad, they are not happy. Where is the celebration? Something must have happened at the BJP office or Eknath Shinde’s residence, but the results that have come, people are still surprised how it happened.”

The Mahayuti alliance swept the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 235 of the 288 seats. The BJP alone won 132 seats, with its allies—Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction—claiming 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition faced a massive setback, managing only 49 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 20, Congress won 16, Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction took 10, and the Samajwadi Party bagged 2.