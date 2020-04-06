Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Sunday announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to Mantralaya. Issuing an official order, the state government stated that the people without masks will not be allowed to enter the Mantralaya.

The decision is also applicable to all the employees of the state government who are currently asked to come to office, said an official. The state government has been functioning on five per cent workpower since the last two weeks. Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 690 with 45 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on Monday south Mumbai’s Wockhardt hospital, was declared as a containment zone after at least three doctors and eight nurses tested positive for COVID-19. Nurses have alleged that the hospital, one of the early ones to open an isolation facility for the infected, was not swift enough in quarantining and testing exposed staffers.