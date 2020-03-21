Already reeling under Coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases, a couple from the state’s Jalgaon district allegedly failed to inform the authorities about their trip to Thailand and has been booked by police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1897.

As the people with history of travel abroad have been advised to remain under mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, irrespective of whether they show any symptoms of the infection or not, but the couple avoided it.

The Jalgaon district administration’s survey team on Friday, tracked down the couple, who had failed to inform the authorities about their recent trip to Bangkok and Pattaya in Thailand.

“The couple, who live in Gajanan Nagar area of Amalner, had recently visited Thailand. When the team questioned them about their travels, the duo said they had only been to their son’s place in Pune,” police officer from Amalner police station said.

However, further investigations revealed that they had travelled to Thailand,

The duo has been quarantined and their swab samples have been sent for testing, officer added.

As Maharashtra is worst hit so far by the Coronavirus pandemic, the state’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday, said, the state has witnessed a “big rise” in the number of Coronavirus positive patients with the addition of 11 such cases, and appealed to the people to avoid using public transport to contain the spread adding that “we are in Phase-2 and heading towards Phase-3.

Tope while talking to the media said that the number of Coronavirus positive patients in the state has increased to 63 with 11 new cases.

“Of the 11, eight have travel history abroad and three came in contact with the affected persons,” he said, adding that 10 cases are in Mumbai, while one is in Pune. “A rise from 52 to 63 is big,” he said.

On the sudden spurt in the COVID-19 positive cases, Tope further said, “The spread has been largely because of people who came from outside.”

He appealed to people to avoid going out and maintain social distancing and hygiene. He said, “I appeal to the people not to venture out. They should exercise self discipline by maintaining social distancing and hygiene.”