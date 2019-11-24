The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party against Centre’s move to end President’s Rule and the Governor’s move to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form a government. The bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petition at 11.30 am.

BJP on Saturday made an unexpected comeback in Maharashtra, with some shrewd political moves as Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar changed sides. The Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar busy chalking out an alliance, appeared shell-shocked as the country woke to the news that Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar whom he repeatedly accused of corruption as his deputy.

What followed were hectic meetings and claim from Sharad Pawar that his nephew acted on his own, misled the Governor and doesn’t have the numbers. A number of MLAs who attended the oath ceremony, turned up at the NCP office soon after, indicating that the party chief was right. While it is still being speculated if Sharad Pawar knew of his nephew’s moves, the NCP initiated a disciplinary action aginst Ajit Pawar at a party meeting where 42 out of 54 MLAs were present.