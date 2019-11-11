After the BJP said it did not have required numbers to stake claim of the government, state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited the Shiv Sena, which is the second-largest party, to form the government in the state.

The Sena, which has 56 MLAs in the 288-member House after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30 pm today to stake the claim. While Shiv Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet as the party prepared to form the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the NCP and Congress. “I am resigning from my ministerial post,” Sawant posted on Twitter.

शिवसेनेची बाजू सत्याची आहे. अशा खोट्या वातावरणात दिल्लीतील सरकार मध्ये तरी का रहायचे?

आणि म्हणूनच मी केंद्रीय मंत्री पदाचा राजीनामा देत आहे. या संदर्भात आज सकाळी ११.०० वा. दिल्ली येथे मी पत्रकार परिषद (Press Conference) घेणार आहे. — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019

Sawant in his tweet said, “Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, a formula on seat and power-sharing had been agreed upon. Both sides had agreed to it. The move to deny this agreement and paint Sena as a liar is shocking and an insult to Maharashtra. The BJP has been deceitful and has already decided to part ways with us in Maharashtra. The Sena stands with the truth. Why should we remain in the Delhi government in such an environment? For this reason, I am resigning and will hold a press conference in the national capital in this regard.”