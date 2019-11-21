Government formation in Maharashtra by NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena alliance has come close to an agreement on both power-sharing and a common minimum programme (CMP).

Congress-NCP will be meeting again tonight and the final meeting with Shiv Sena on Friday in Mumbai. The decision on Maharashtra will be taken by Friday as the Congress Working Committee (CWC) agrees to go ahead for govt formation with Shiv Sena.

Both the parties, Congress and NCP will hold joint meeting today, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said. The parties have maintained that they will provide a stable government in Maharashtra but indicated that the terms of engagement with the Shiv Sena still has to be worked out.

After the meeting, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the CWC was briefed on the discussion between NCP and Congress on Wednesday. However, a final decision on Maharashtra is expected by Friday, PTI quoted Congress sources as saying. According to The Indian Express, sources say the CWC broadly agreed to go ahead with government formation with Shiv Sena and the NCP.