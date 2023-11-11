Maharashtra: Fire breaks in 12-storey building at Pune; no casualties

A fire broke out in the apartment of a 12-storey building in the Wagholi area of Pune city.

An apartment in a 12-story building in the Wagholi area of Pune City was gutted in the fire was under control. No casualties were reported, according to Pune Fire Department.

A team of the fire department of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

More information is awaited.

