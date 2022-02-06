Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Maharashtra declares public holiday on Monday to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Maharashtra declares public holiday on Monday to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

The notification issued in this regard states, “Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art.

ANI | Mumbai | February 6, 2022 4:30 pm

Lata, Monday, maharashtra

People pay homage to the wax statue of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92, at Mother's Wax Museum, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday in the state on Monday to mourn the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today.

The notification issued in this regard states, “Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away tragically on Sunday, February 6, 2022, and her demise has caused immense loss to the world of music and art. To pay homage to the great singer, a public holiday is being declared in the state on Monday, February 7, using the authority vested in the Government of Maharashtra.”

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who passed away due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, announced on Sunday morning that Lata Mangeshkar passed away following multiple organ failures.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PM Modi to visit Mumbai to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar
Prez, VP, others condoled legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death
PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Selsura accident in Maharashtra